NJPW Strong Results 8.28.20: The Road to Fighting Spirit Unleashed Starts

August 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong on Friday night, as the road to Fighting Spirit Unleashed began. NJPW announced the results on Friday, which are as follows:

* Danny Limelight defeated Jordan Clearwater (5:58)

* Adrian Quest, Blake Christian, Barrett Brown & Misterioso defeated Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, ACH & TJP (12:04)

* Chase Owens defeated PJ Black (11:10)

