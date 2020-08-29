wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 8.28.20: The Road to Fighting Spirit Unleashed Starts
NJPW aired the latest episode of NJPW Strong on Friday night, as the road to Fighting Spirit Unleashed began. NJPW announced the results on Friday, which are as follows:
* Danny Limelight defeated Jordan Clearwater (5:58)
.@DannyLimeLight lights up Clearwater! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/w3RfSZXvRC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 29, 2020
.@DannyLimeLight lights up Clearwater! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/w3RfSZXvRC
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 29, 2020
* Adrian Quest, Blake Christian, Barrett Brown & Misterioso defeated Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, ACH & TJP (12:04)
SUUUUUUUUPER! #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/sxxcltH6gN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 29, 2020
Hard not to be impressed with @Air_Blake2234 on #njpwstrong! #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/a8VyDKgvg3
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 29, 2020
* Chase Owens defeated PJ Black (11:10)
.@darewolf333 is like a mad scientist… #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/2apFzPp4G3
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 29, 2020
.@darewolf333 is like a mad scientist… #njpwstrong #NJoA
➡️ https://t.co/YYjNDKALAx pic.twitter.com/2apFzPp4G3
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Why First TLC Match At SummerSlam 2000 Was So Special, Where PPV Ranks Among Best SummerSlam Shows In WWE History
- WWE Issues Statement On Passing of ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong, Chris Jericho, Konnan and Other Wrestlers Comment
- Details On Certain Fans That Were Kicked Out From WWE Thunderdome
- Eric Bischoff Reveals His Biggest Regret In WCW, His Favorite Time Period With The Company, Big Mistake That Led To WCW Going Downhill