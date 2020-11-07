NJPW Strong Results 11.6.20: The Road To New Japan Showdown Continues

NJPW aired their latest episode of NJPW Strong on Friday night, featuring Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results below per New Japan:

* Fred Rosser defeated Jordan Clearwater via Seated Dropkick (5:29)

* Chase Owens defeated Danny Limelight via Package Piledriver (8:25)

* JR Kratos & Rust Taylor defeated Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero via Game Changer (13:20)