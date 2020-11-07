wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 11.6.20: The Road To New Japan Showdown Continues
NJPW aired their latest episode of NJPW Strong on Friday night, featuring Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero teaming up in the main event and more. You can see the full results below per New Japan:
* Fred Rosser defeated Jordan Clearwater via Seated Dropkick (5:29)
* Chase Owens defeated Danny Limelight via Package Piledriver (8:25)
Danny limelight😎 #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/BWKhp0LXui
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) November 7, 2020
Chase Owens for the win my gawd💀 #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/rGRh7YtlWC
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) November 7, 2020
* JR Kratos & Rust Taylor defeated Jeff Cobb & Rocky Romero via Game Changer (13:20)
Here we go, hoss fight if I ever saw one @RealJeffCobb squaring off with @Jr_KRATOS #Njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/8QYnajzqAz
— Kevin Flynn (@TheMonsterKevin) November 7, 2020
