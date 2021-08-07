wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Tag Match Main Events Road to Summer Struggle
NJPW went on the Road to Summer Struggle on this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, and the results are online. You can check out the results below for the show per NJPW:
* Alexander James defeated Kevin Knight via Short powerbomb (8:03)
Massive diving headbutt by James!
Watch #njpwstrong now on @njpwworld & @FiteTV!#njssusa pic.twitter.com/1CvwzhWGyz
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) August 7, 2021
* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser defeated Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita via Diablo Armbar to Coughlin (11:09)
Not so fast!
Watch #njpwstrong now on @njpwworld & @FiteTV!#njssusa pic.twitter.com/N32OSDwc6S
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) August 7, 2021
* Danny Limelight & JR Kratos defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs via Symbiote DDT to Nelson (13:19)
Team Filthy is living up to their name…
Watch #njpwstrong NOW on @njpwworld & @FiteTV!#njssusa pic.twitter.com/piClMzBjZ6
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) August 7, 2021
