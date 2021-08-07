wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: Tag Match Main Events Road to Summer Struggle

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 8-06-2021

NJPW went on the Road to Summer Struggle on this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, and the results are online. You can check out the results below for the show per NJPW:

* Alexander James defeated Kevin Knight via Short powerbomb (8:03)

* Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser defeated Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita via Diablo Armbar to Coughlin (11:09)

* Danny Limelight & JR Kratos defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs via Symbiote DDT to Nelson (13:19)

NJPW, NJPW Strong

