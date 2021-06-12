NJPW Strong Results: Rocky Romero Teams With Lio Rush, More

The latest NJPW Strong went down the Road to Ignition, with Rocky Romero and Lio Rush teaming together and more. You can see the results from Friday’s show below per NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World.

* Hikuleo def. Alex Coughlin via Tongan Driver (7:41)

* Rocky Romero & Lio Rush def. Clark Connors & The DKC via Rush Hour on DKC (10:50)

* Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta​​​​​​​ def. Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater​​​​​​​ via Koji Clutch (11:57)