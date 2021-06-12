wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Rocky Romero Teams With Lio Rush, More
The latest NJPW Strong went down the Road to Ignition, with Rocky Romero and Lio Rush teaming together and more. You can see the results from Friday’s show below per NJPW. The show aired on New Japan World.
* Hikuleo def. Alex Coughlin via Tongan Driver (7:41)
Incredible torque on @Hiku_Leo's powerslam as Coughlin's momentum is halted!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/KXCYyNjeoZ#njpwSTRONG #njignition pic.twitter.com/lUTZ6yp1m6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 12, 2021
* Rocky Romero & Lio Rush def. Clark Connors & The DKC via Rush Hour on DKC (10:50)
Did
You
Just
See
THAT?
Lio Rush didn't! A PHENOMENAL spear from @ClarkConnors!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/KXCYyNjeoZ#njpwSTRONG #njignition pic.twitter.com/3GjX4P7OJu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 12, 2021
* Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta def. Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater via Koji Clutch (11:57)
.@Wheeleryuta takes flight in our main event!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/KXCYyNjeoZ#njpwSTRONG #njignition pic.twitter.com/S5OKlQH2I0
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Latest News On Aleister Black Potentially Signing with AEW
- Mark Henry On His Reaction To Braun Strowman’s WWE Release, Speculation On Potential WWE Sale
- Triple H On Criticism Of NXT Talent Being ‘Misused’ On Raw And Smackdown, Talent Staying in NXT
- TNA Alumna Traci Brooks Having Implants Removed, Explains Why In Statement