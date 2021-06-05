wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 6.4.21: Satoshi Kojima & Karl Fredericks Team Up In Main Event
The latest NJPW Strong was a step on the Road To Ignition, with Satoshi Kojima & Karl Fredericks in a tag team main event match. You can see the results below, per NJPW:
* TJP def. Kevin Knight via Cobra Twist (6:27)
Some major air on that dropkick ✈️
Watch #njpwstrong now on @njpwworld!#njignition pic.twitter.com/8nGoryTEvL
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) June 5, 2021
* Barrett Brown def. Adrian Quest via roll-up (10:36)
Suplex on the mats!
Watch #njpwstrong now on @njpwworld!#njignition pic.twitter.com/5srb4ZL1tx
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) June 5, 2021
* Satoshi Kojima & Karl Fredericks def. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight via Fredericks’ Half Boston Crab to Limelight (10:43)
SATOSHI KOJIMA IS HERE!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/G2C685nXMb#njpwSTRONG #njIgnition pic.twitter.com/5TZ1shF0O1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 5, 2021
