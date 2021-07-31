wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Tag Team Turbulence Finals, More
NJPW held the final night of their Tag Team Turbulence tournament on this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. You can see the results below, per NJPW:
* BATEMAN defeated Kevin Knight via This Is A Kill (7:47)
* Karl Fredericks, Fred Rosser, & Adrian Quest defeated Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, & Jorel Nelson via MD to Misterioso (9:20)
* Tag Team Turbulence Finals: The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) defeated Chris Dickinson & Brody King via Magic Killer (10:59)
