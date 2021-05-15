NJPW Strong Results: Team Filthy Compete in Main Event, More

NJPW Strong presented the second night of its Collision event on Friday night, with Team Filthy in action and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on New Japan World, per NJPW:

* Rocky Romero defeated AJZ via backslide (10:56)

* Lio Rush & Fred Rosser defeated El Phantasmo & Hikuleo via Rush Hour to Phantasmo (9:53)

Things are heating up between Fred Rosser & Hikuleo after the bell! Watch now: https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd#njpwstrong #njcollision pic.twitter.com/9jdqOxNC26 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 15, 2021

* Special Over the Top Rope Elimination Match: Team Filthy defeated Brody King, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & TJP (Dickinson is last survivor)