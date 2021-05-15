wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: Team Filthy Compete in Main Event, More
NJPW Strong presented the second night of its Collision event on Friday night, with Team Filthy in action and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on New Japan World, per NJPW:
* Rocky Romero defeated AJZ via backslide (10:56)
Rocky sizing up newcomer AJZ!
Watch now at https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd#njpwstrong #njcollision pic.twitter.com/86m07Qpuny
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 15, 2021
* Lio Rush & Fred Rosser defeated El Phantasmo & Hikuleo via Rush Hour to Phantasmo (9:53)
Lio Rush takes to the skies!
Tune in now to watch: https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd#njpwstrong #njcollision pic.twitter.com/1FfPLtm21n
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 15, 2021
Things are heating up between Fred Rosser & Hikuleo after the bell!
Watch now: https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd#njpwstrong #njcollision pic.twitter.com/9jdqOxNC26
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 15, 2021
* Special Over the Top Rope Elimination Match: Team Filthy defeated Brody King, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & TJP (Dickinson is last survivor)
TFW Brody King throws you violently enough to break the space-time continuum.
Watch NOW: https://t.co/gD9dF4gLgp#njcollision #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/L28lA6kwNu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 15, 2021
A DEVESTATING BETRAYAL!
What was just business is now personal. Chris Dickinson will surely have revenge on his mind in two weeks when he faces 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor for the STRONG Openweight Championship.#njpwstrong #njcollision pic.twitter.com/csyqePJ3oN
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 15, 2021
