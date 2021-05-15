wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: Team Filthy Compete in Main Event, More

May 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong

NJPW Strong presented the second night of its Collision event on Friday night, with Team Filthy in action and more. You can see the results below for the show, which aired on New Japan World, per NJPW:

* Rocky Romero defeated AJZ via backslide (10:56)

* Lio Rush & Fred Rosser defeated El Phantasmo & Hikuleo via Rush Hour to Phantasmo (9:53)

* Special Over the Top Rope Elimination Match: Team Filthy defeated Brody King, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & TJP (Dickinson is last survivor)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Strong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading