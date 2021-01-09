NJPW Strong Results 1.8.21: Team Filthy In Six-Man Main Event, More

NJPW held the latest episode of NJPW Strong on Friday night as it heads down the road to Lion’s Break Contenders. You can see the results from the show below, per NJPW:

* Clark Connors def. Kevin Knight via Boston Crab (7:37)

* Rocky Romero def. The DKC via Diablo Armbar (8:32)

* Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Danny Limelight & Chris Dickinson) def. Brody King, Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel via Limelight’s DVD on Riegel (9:42)