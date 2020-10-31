wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: The Road To New Japan Showdown
The latest episode of NJPW Strong was a walk down the road to New Japan Showdown. The episode aired Friday night on NJPW World and had the following results per NJPW:
* The Riegel Twins def. Clark Connors & The DKC via Double Spike DDT (10:00)
Loving the Riegel Twins my gwad who is who there😅🤩 #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/geCSywN9Y2
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) October 31, 2020
For the win 👏👏👏👏 Riegel twins #njpwstrong #nipw pic.twitter.com/bahREosICX
— Meli (@AnaMelissa15) October 31, 2020
* Karl Fredericks def. Blake Christian via Single Leg Boston Crab (5:56)
My match of the night on NJPW Strong!! @karlfredericks_ vs @Air_Blake2234 I hope they have another match. Because this match was 10 out of 10 stars. If you haven’t go watch NJPW Strong tonight!! #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/YCobIJcrHI
— #AllTheseParties (@Trev26) October 31, 2020
* Bullet Club def. David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso via Gunslinger (9:23)
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls First Time He Worked With Paul Heyman On Commentary, Why He Thinks Heyman Has Best Promo In Wrestling
- Paige Reacts On Stream As WWE Stars Shut Down Twitch Accounts: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Streaming’
- More on Plan For Matt Riddle After Losing First Name, Vince McMahon Involved
- Ronda Rousey’s 2019 WWE Storyline Arrest Listed As Real On COVID-19 Ad Campaign Recruitment Document