NJPW Strong Results: The Road To New Japan Showdown

October 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 10.30.20

The latest episode of NJPW Strong was a walk down the road to New Japan Showdown. The episode aired Friday night on NJPW World and had the following results per NJPW:

* The Riegel Twins def. Clark Connors & The DKC via Double Spike DDT (10:00)

* Karl Fredericks def. Blake Christian via Single Leg Boston Crab (5:56)

* Bullet Club def. David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso via Gunslinger (9:23)

