NJPW Strong Results: The Road To New Japan Showdown

The latest episode of NJPW Strong was a walk down the road to New Japan Showdown. The episode aired Friday night on NJPW World and had the following results per NJPW:

* The Riegel Twins def. Clark Connors & The DKC via Double Spike DDT (10:00)

Loving the Riegel Twins my gwad who is who there😅🤩 #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/geCSywN9Y2 — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) October 31, 2020

* Karl Fredericks def. Blake Christian via Single Leg Boston Crab (5:56)

My match of the night on NJPW Strong!! @karlfredericks_ vs @Air_Blake2234 I hope they have another match. Because this match was 10 out of 10 stars. If you haven’t go watch NJPW Strong tonight!! #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/YCobIJcrHI — #AllTheseParties (@Trev26) October 31, 2020

* Bullet Club def. David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne & Misterioso via Gunslinger (9:23)