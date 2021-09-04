wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results: TJP Battles Rey Horus, More
This NJPW Strong held its BBQ Brawl show on Friday night, featuring TJP vs. Rey Horus and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Josh Alexander defeated Daniel Garcia
GOOD. NIGHT. Massive German suplex from @Walking_Weapon!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/sFrQwwu1Qp#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/UhPFmNetie
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 4, 2021
* TJP defeated Rey Horus
The sun shining!! https://t.co/rBvpWBAQuL
— ReyHorus (@rey_horus) September 4, 2021
* Hikuleo defeated Matt Morris
Hikuleo looks to drive Morris through a table, but Juice makes the save!
What's next as Juice and Hikuleo's issues grow more personal by the week?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/sFrQwwu1Qp#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/rCRPHstJt3
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 4, 2021