wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results: TJP Battles Rey Horus, More

September 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW BBQ Brawl

This NJPW Strong held its BBQ Brawl show on Friday night, featuring TJP vs. Rey Horus and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Josh Alexander defeated Daniel Garcia

* TJP defeated Rey Horus

* Hikuleo defeated Matt Morris

