NJPW Strong Results 12.18.21: Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser

December 18, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Results from tonight’s NJPW Strong are below (h/t WrestlingInc). This show was the final episode from the Denotation tapings.

* Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay

* JR Kratos, Black Tiger, & Royce Isaacs defeated FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) & Rocky Romero

* Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser to retain the STRONG Openweight Title

Highlights are below.

Fred Rosser, Tom Lawlor, Ashish

