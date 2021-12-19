wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 12.18.21: Tom Lawlor vs. Fred Rosser
Results from tonight’s NJPW Strong are below (h/t WrestlingInc). This show was the final episode from the Denotation tapings.
* Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay
* JR Kratos, Black Tiger, & Royce Isaacs defeated FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) & Rocky Romero
* Tom Lawlor defeated Fred Rosser to retain the STRONG Openweight Title
Highlights are below.
Slick teamwork from the LA Dojo!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/cpTb14bKek
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
Some classic Finlay family offense from @brogan_finlay!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/aAV9DGIGA6
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
Season's beatings from @dylankylecox!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/o1wF8r9R0A
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
Rocky Romero gets jumped by Black Tiger as Team Filthy get the upper hand!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/whPPa0dyFw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
FinJuice break up the Team Filthy pose!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/CK8zJYbG8R
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
Sensational double team for FinJuice!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/wFxdMkHn30
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
A mugging on Romero as all of Team Filthy hit the ring!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/9y1d7pKUbS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
The champion choosing his prerogative to enter first, @filthytomlawlor and crew deliberately intimidating Fred Rosser!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/UHsiRhv3zR
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
Here we go, and neither man is wasting any time!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/sEPKdCdSfq
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
.@filthytomlawlor blocks the Gutcheck, and lands a double Dragon Screw!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/wm8gI7dUAS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
Lawlor gets ROCKED with a @realfredrosser right hand!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/Yp2gw1gfxZ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
Rosser dives in to break the referee's count- right into the clutches of @filthytomlawlor!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/4d03onraUV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
What in the world? @_taylorRust is BACK, and he is NEXT for Lawlor!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/x7uES59TKt#njpwSTRONG #njdetonation pic.twitter.com/MKbS3lcFQx
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 19, 2021
