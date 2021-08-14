wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Road to Summer Struggle Results: Tag Team Main Event, More
August 14, 2021 | Posted by
NJPW Strong continued the road to Summer Struggle on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per NJPW:
* Barrett Brown def. Wheeler YUTA
* Hikuleo def. Fred Yehi
* Karl Fredericks & Lio Rush def. Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor
Lio Rush & Karl Fredericks came ready for a fight!
Watch #njpwstrong NOW on @njpwworld or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/eonxQvN499
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) August 14, 2021
Back and forth action between Tom Lawlor & Lio Rush!
Watch #njpwstrong NOW on @njpwworld or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/qOPf8rzxGc
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) August 14, 2021
