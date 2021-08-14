wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Road to Summer Struggle Results: Tag Team Main Event, More

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong 8-13-21

NJPW Strong continued the road to Summer Struggle on Friday, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per NJPW:

* Barrett Brown def. Wheeler YUTA
* Hikuleo def. Fred Yehi

* Karl Fredericks & Lio Rush def. Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor

