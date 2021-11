NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 Results – Philadelphia, PA: Lio Rush, TJP, FinJuice, More

NJPW Strong Showdown 2021 results from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday are below (h/t Fightful).

* TJP defeated Clark Connors

* Chris Bey & El Phantasmo defeated Ariya Daivari & Lio Rush

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Kevin Knight & The DKC

