NJPW Strong Showdown Results 11.12.: Minoru Suzuki Battles Fred Yehi, More

November 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW Strong’s Showdown series aired its latest episode on Saturday night, with Minoru Suzuki in action and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on NJPW World, below per Fightful:

– Kenny King def. Che Cabrera

– Danny Limelight & JR Kratos def. Adrian Quest & Jordan Cruz

– Minoru Suzuki def. Fred Yehi

