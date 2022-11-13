wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Showdown Results 11.12.: Minoru Suzuki Battles Fred Yehi, More
NJPW Strong’s Showdown series aired its latest episode on Saturday night, with Minoru Suzuki in action and more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on NJPW World, below per Fightful:
– Kenny King def. Che Cabrera
– Danny Limelight & JR Kratos def. Adrian Quest & Jordan Cruz
– Minoru Suzuki def. Fred Yehi
Lights out for Yehi in our main event!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 13, 2022
Thinking ahead, @fredyehi won't be drawn into a strike exchange with Suzuki!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 13, 2022
#TeamFilthy operating like clockwork!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYsBAi#njpwSTRONG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 13, 2022
King misses wildly, and Che Cabrera closes on victory!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cEFFsYKcrQ#njpwSTRONG
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) November 13, 2022
