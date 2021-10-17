NJPW Strong Showdown Taping Results 10.16.21 (SPOILERS)

Below are results from the NJPW Strong: Showdown taping in Philadelphia, PA on October 16th, 2021 (results courtesy of WrestleZone).

* Kevin Knight def. Hikuleo

* Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown, Bateman and Misterioso) def. Brody King, Karl Fredericks, and The DKC

* Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos and Royce Isaacs) def. Alex Coughlin, David Finlay, and Yuya Uemera

* Juice Robinson def. El Phantasmo

* Juice challenged Moose to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley

* A video for Buddy Matthews airs.

* Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari

* Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor and Danny Limelight)

* Team Filthy attacks Fred Rosser.

* Ren Narita & Clark Connors def. Will Ospreay & TJP

* Ospreay attacks Narita after the match.

* Jay White def. Fred Yehi

* Jay White challenges Kota Ibushi

* Minoru Suzuki def. Chris Dickinson