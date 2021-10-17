wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Showdown Taping Results 10.16.21 (SPOILERS)
Below are results from the NJPW Strong: Showdown taping in Philadelphia, PA on October 16th, 2021 (results courtesy of WrestleZone).
* Kevin Knight def. Hikuleo
* Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown, Bateman and Misterioso) def. Brody King, Karl Fredericks, and The DKC
* Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, JR Kratos and Royce Isaacs) def. Alex Coughlin, David Finlay, and Yuya Uemera
* Juice Robinson def. El Phantasmo
* Juice challenged Moose to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley
* A video for Buddy Matthews airs.
* Alex Zayne def. Ariya Daivari
* Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser def. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor and Danny Limelight)
* Team Filthy attacks Fred Rosser.
* Ren Narita & Clark Connors def. Will Ospreay & TJP
* Ospreay attacks Narita after the match.
* Jay White def. Fred Yehi
* Jay White challenges Kota Ibushi
* Minoru Suzuki def. Chris Dickinson