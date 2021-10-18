NJPW Strong Showdown Taping Results 10.17.21 (SPOILERS)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held another night of NJPW Strong Showdown tapings last night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here are results, via F4WOnline:

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay def. Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight

* El Phantasmo & Chris Bey defeated Lio Rush & Ariya Daivari

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Coughlin

* Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romero, Ren Narita & The DKC defeated Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson & Danny Limelight

* Fred Rosser announced as Tom Lawlor’s next challenger for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

* Brody King, Chris Dickinson & Daniel Garcia defeated Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown

* Gabriel Kidd returned challenged Jonathan Gresham to a match at the next Strong tapings in Riverside.

* TJP defeated Clark Connors

* Jay White & Hikuleo defeated Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta

* Will Ospreay defeated Alex Zayne

* Philadelphia street fight: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer defeated Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston