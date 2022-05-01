wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 Results 04.30.22: Jay Lethal vs. Ren Narita

April 30, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 results for April 30th (h/t Fightful).

* The DKC defeated Kevin Knight

* Mascara Dorada defeated TJP

* Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal

