NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 Results 04.30.22: Jay Lethal vs. Ren Narita
NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 results for April 30th (h/t Fightful).
* The DKC defeated Kevin Knight
* Mascara Dorada defeated TJP
* Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal
DK FIRE!! @Dylankylecox is fired up against @Jet2Flyy here on #njpwSTRONG!
Catch this match and the rest of this hard hitting episode on #njpwSTRONG!
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022
What a moonsault! @Mascaradorada24 takes @MegaTJP down on the outside here at #njpwSTRONG!
What a moonsault! @Mascaradorada24 takes @MegaTJP down on the outside here at #njpwSTRONG!
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022
Inside out hurricanrana!?! @Mascaradorada24 and @MegaTJP are having an insane match here on #njpwSTRONG! Join us on @FiteTV and @njpwworld. Still to come is our main event, @TheLethalJay vs. @rennarita_njpw!
Watch new episodes of #njpwSTRONG every Saturday at 8/7c. #njSSE
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022
Will @TheLethalJay tap out to the Narita Special #3? See if @rennarita_njpw has what it takes to get the victory over Lethal- tune in now @FiteTV and @njpwworld to watch our main event on this week's episode of #njpwSTRONG!
Catch the action every Saturday at 8/7c. #njSSE
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022
This match between @rennarita_njpw and @TheLethalJay is brutal! Even a little blood isn't going to stop these two competitors in their hunt for the victory here on #njpwSTRONG!
Catch the action on @FiteTV and @njpwworld. Tune in every Saturday at 8/7c. #njSSE pic.twitter.com/EQ3CbwkQWq
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022
LETHAL INJECTION! @TheLethalJay hits the Lethal Injection on @rennarita_njpw. Is this enough to keep this fierce competitor down?
LETHAL INJECTION! @TheLethalJay hits the Lethal Injection on @rennarita_njpw. Is this enough to keep this fierce competitor down?
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022