NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 Results 04.30.22: Jay Lethal vs. Ren Narita

NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2022 results for April 30th (h/t Fightful).

* The DKC defeated Kevin Knight

* Mascara Dorada defeated TJP

* Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal

DK FIRE!! @Dylankylecox is fired up against @Jet2Flyy here on #njpwSTRONG! Catch this match and the rest of this hard hitting episode on @FiteTV and @njpwworld. Don't miss a minute of your favorite strong style action, tune in every Saturday at 8/7c.#SSE pic.twitter.com/DmCx23Gwzm — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022

What a moonsault! @Mascaradorada24 takes @MegaTJP down on the outside here at #njpwSTRONG! Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld to see which of these two evenly matched competitors will take home the win.#njpwSTRONG #njSSE pic.twitter.com/gxn4vziw0b — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022

Will @TheLethalJay tap out to the Narita Special #3? See if @rennarita_njpw has what it takes to get the victory over Lethal- tune in now @FiteTV and @njpwworld to watch our main event on this week's episode of #njpwSTRONG! Catch the action every Saturday at 8/7c. #njSSE pic.twitter.com/3ni6VhfjhM — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022

This match between @rennarita_njpw and @TheLethalJay is brutal! Even a little blood isn't going to stop these two competitors in their hunt for the victory here on #njpwSTRONG! Catch the action on @FiteTV and @njpwworld. Tune in every Saturday at 8/7c. #njSSE pic.twitter.com/EQ3CbwkQWq — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) May 1, 2022