NJPW Strong Tag Team Title Tournament Adds Karl Fredericks & Christopher Daniels

A new team has entered the fray for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships in Karl Fredericks & Christopher Daniels. As announced last week, NJPW Strong will crown the inaugural champions in a tournament that runs from June 19th and through July 24th.

In a new video posted to YouTube, Fredericks asked Daniels to team up with him for the tournament and Daniels accepted. You can see the full video below. The two are the first team announced for the tournament, which kicks off with NJPW Ignition.