NJPW Strong Taping Results From Hollywood (SPOILERS)
New Japan Pro Wrestling taped several episodes of NJPW Strong at the Vermont in Hollywood last night. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Peter Avalon def. Keita
* JR Kratos & Danny Limelight def. Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest
* Kenny King def. Che Cabrera
* Aussie Open def. unnamed team
* Christopher Daniels def. Rocky Romero
* Barret Brown & Misterioso def. Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito, The DKC & Kevin Knight, and Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
* Juice Robinson def. Jake Something
* Homicide def. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor
* Bullet Club (ELP & Chris Bey) def. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian
* Minoru Suzuki def. Fred Yehi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gabriel Kidd
* Jay White def. Fred Rosser
Entire @NJPWofAmerica roster comes out to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. pic.twitter.com/kzkOda6dfH
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 16, 2022
@DannyLimeLight hits code red for the win. pic.twitter.com/oLQquSQ9Ny
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022
Aussie Open with a win at NJPW Strong pic.twitter.com/UnJoXCRFCo
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022
No good @facdaniels beats @azucarRoc with his feet on the ropes. Boooo! pic.twitter.com/HWRxgzU0AR
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022
4 way tag bout @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/Jm8wmKzoHN
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022
@FilthyTomLawlor vs @MexHomicide pic.twitter.com/l5XNinuAaM
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022
Tag match @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/XqRp8ihw1N
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022
#GoAce! @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/IfoaAxyUAP
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022
Always a pleasure seeing #HiroshiTanahashi in person pic.twitter.com/QB1JrW5fvN
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022
Main Event @realfredrosser vs @JayWhiteNZ @NJPWofAmerica pic.twitter.com/p72POY8X0c
— Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022