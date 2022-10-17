NJPW Strong Taping Results From Hollywood (SPOILERS)

New Japan Pro Wrestling taped several episodes of NJPW Strong at the Vermont in Hollywood last night. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Peter Avalon def. Keita

* JR Kratos & Danny Limelight def. Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest

* Kenny King def. Che Cabrera

* Aussie Open def. unnamed team

* Christopher Daniels def. Rocky Romero

* Barret Brown & Misterioso def. Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito, The DKC & Kevin Knight, and Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

* Juice Robinson def. Jake Something

* Homicide def. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

* Bullet Club (ELP & Chris Bey) def. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian

* Minoru Suzuki def. Fred Yehi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gabriel Kidd

* Jay White def. Fred Rosser

Entire @NJPWofAmerica roster comes out to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. pic.twitter.com/kzkOda6dfH — Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 16, 2022

Aussie Open with a win at NJPW Strong pic.twitter.com/UnJoXCRFCo — Eric Denton (@JabronieRamone) October 17, 2022