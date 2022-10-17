wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Taping Results From Hollywood (SPOILERS)

October 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Saturday

New Japan Pro Wrestling taped several episodes of NJPW Strong at the Vermont in Hollywood last night. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Peter Avalon def. Keita
* JR Kratos & Danny Limelight def. Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest
* Kenny King def. Che Cabrera
* Aussie Open def. unnamed team
* Christopher Daniels def. Rocky Romero
* Barret Brown & Misterioso def. Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito, The DKC & Kevin Knight, and Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson
* Juice Robinson def. Jake Something
* Homicide def. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor
* Bullet Club (ELP & Chris Bey) def. Mascara Dorada & Blake Christian
* Minoru Suzuki def. Fred Yehi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Gabriel Kidd
* Jay White def. Fred Rosser

