NJPW Strong Results: Team Filthy Battles in Main Event, More
The latest NJPW Strong went down the Road to New Japan Cup USA, with a six-man tag main event and more. You can see the results below fromo the show (per NJPW. As noted, the company debuted the NJPW Strong Openweight Title on the show, which will go to the winner of the New Japan Cup USA.
* Rocky Romero def. Kevin Knight via Diablo Armbar (8:39)
* TJP & Alex Coughlin def. Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater via TJP’s Mamba Splash onto Clearwater (13:56)
Can Alex Coughlin build a bridge to victory?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/odTSfH1aXO#njpwSTRONG #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/BuFDZk0jmR
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 3, 2021
– Team Filthy def. Brody King, Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel via Chris Dickinson’s KO to Sterling (11:09)
WHAT DID @Jr_KRATOS JUST DO???
Watch NOW: https://t.co/odTSfH1aXO#njpwSTRONG #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/TE6uIocUPj
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 3, 2021
