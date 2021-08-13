NJPW Strong Ticket Sales Anemic In Garland, Texas

It was reported last week that NJPW will hold tapings for Strong at the Curtis Calwell Center in Garland, Texas on September 24-25. This is the same venue that AEW recently held an episode of AEW Dynamite in. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets for the event, which went on sale Sunday, are not selling well at all. The September 25 show has sold 125 tickets while the September 26 event has sold 82.