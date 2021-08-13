wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Ticket Sales Anemic In Garland, Texas
August 13, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported last week that NJPW will hold tapings for Strong at the Curtis Calwell Center in Garland, Texas on September 24-25. This is the same venue that AEW recently held an episode of AEW Dynamite in. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets for the event, which went on sale Sunday, are not selling well at all. The September 25 show has sold 125 tickets while the September 26 event has sold 82.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Weighs In On Current WWE Product, Whether He’s Watching
- Keith Lee Shares Details of His Recent Absence From WWE TV, Reveals Medical Issue He Faced
- CM Punk on Having Free Rein to Create His Ricky Rabies Character in Heels
- Jeff Jarrett On Judy Bagwell On a Pole Match At WCW New Blood Rising, Worked Shoot With Goldberg & Kevin Nash