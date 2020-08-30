Kevin’s NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu Review  

NJPW Summer Struggle in Jingu

August 29th, 2020 | Meiji Jingu Stadium in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo | Attendance: 4,710

I decided that it was time to review another NJPW show since this one seems important and also didn’t last 4+ hours. Also, I’m a sucker for a show in a baseball stadium.

Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Hilariously, this feud has kind of been based on Kanemaru as the “Master Heel” being upset that Wato calls himself a Master. I love goofy shit like that, though it feels out of place in New Japan. Wato started hot but the slimy veteran knows al the tricks and was able to turn the tide. He held serve for a bit until Wato rallied. Sensing he was in trouble, Kanemaru used the referee as a shield and hit a reverse DDT. Kanemaru kind of just rolled up Wato in sloppy fashion to come out on top after 7:31. That was really bland. Although working with veterans can help Wato, he should work someone more interesting than Kanemaru, although maybe they’re saving that for bigger crowds. [**]

KOPW Finals: El Desperado vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA vs. Toru Yano

Every match from here forward has something on the line. Kazuchika Okada is crazy low on the card and I really dig it. It’s different for him. I still say the best option for him is to have him chase the IC or US Titles, or even put him in a tag team. The division desperately needs a shot in the arm. Him and Goto or him and Ishii against the Golden Aces would be money. Toru Yano pulled an Eric Young and got scared of the steam for his entrance. This had some fun interactions between everyone, with Yano getting tied up in the Paradise Lock and being unable to escape as the highlight. Okada had it won with his cobra clutch gimmick but El Desperado grabbed the referee. Due to that distraction, Yano was able to low blow Okada and roll him up to win in 7:01. I TAKE BACK WHAT I’VE ALWAYS SAID! GEDO IS THE GOAT BOOKER! Yano truly is the KING OF PRO WRESTLING. Yano > Okada. [***]

NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi [c] vs. Minoru Suzuki

Oh, baby. This is right up my alley. We go from a fun match to one where two tough dudes are gonna beat the shit out of each other. Right on cue, they came out and went to war. I honestly don’t have a ton to say about the match because that sums it up. This was a war. Suzuki was doing his signature things to wear down the champion, like the sleeper hold and attacks outside. Shingo seemed to be in more trouble than usual and he started throwing out his best offensive moves seemingly out of desperation. Suzuki avoided the Last of the Dragon and Shingo didn’t have an answer. He fought hard and hit back and as hard as he was getting but Suzuki was seemingly on another level here. Suzuki hit the Gotch Style Piledriver to win the title in 14:56. That was a banger but the booking is confusing. Shingo shouldn’t have dropped the title here and there’s not much to gain out of a Suzuki reign unless it’s like the Nagata/Shibata NEVER Title situation from 2016. Hard-hitting stuff like I wanted, though. [****]

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi [c] vs. Taiji Ishimori

These two put on an all-time classic in the Best of the Super Juniors finals in 2018. It’s the best BOSJ Finals I’ve ever seen and is LEAGUES ahead of last year’s. Hiromu came in with his shoulder banged up, giving Ishimori a target. I loved the way these guys knew a lot about each other. One great spot saw Hiromu go for his corner belly to belly, only for Ishimori to know how to land safely and turn things around. The shoulder setup was perfect because of Ishimori’s use of the Yes Lock. It made every application of that submission feel like it could be the finish. Similar to Shingo, you got the sense that Hiromu was doing things out of desperation at times. Ultimately, Ishimori was able to make him submit to the Yes Lock after 13:30. A tremendous sprint featuring two guys who work well together. They’re so quick. It wasn’t as wild as their previous outing but used the built-in shoulder story well. I just wish Gedo could book a good title reign for someone not named Okada. [****¼]

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. [c] vs. The Golden Aces

Their match for the titles was very good (***½). Tanahashi looked happy to be wrestling in front of a decent sized crowd. The story coming into this was that Sabre Jr. and Taichi kept having the upper hand and Tanahashi was looking past his prime. Ibushi was able to kick the asses of his opponents but Tanahashi quickly found himself in trouble. It’s an interesting story to tell. Does it lead to Ibushi turning? Does Tanahashi redeem himself through the G1? Does he keep struggling? After being isolated, Tanahashi made the hot tag to Ibushi, who cleaned house. With Tanahashi a bit rested, he was able to do his thing again against Sabre Jr. and look like his old self. Still, Ibushi has to save him a few times. He finally couldn’t get there in time after Tanahashi got hit with Zack Mephisto, falling in 16:01. Another very good match on a show that is quickly becoming one of the best for NJPW this year. [***½]

IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships: EVIL [c] vs. Tetsuya Naito

Their Dominion outing where EVIL won the titles was a huge letdown (**). Thankfully, this was a marked improvement. It wasn’t overly long like most NJPW main events. The biggest issue this time around was that it felt like it lacked intensity. At no point did I feel like Naito was angry at EVIL for turning on him. There needs to be fire there, especially since EVIL was his first disciple. Instead, this came across more like an exhibition you’d get in the G1 Climax or something like that. On the other side, EVIL does carry himself well. There’s an air of arrogance to him that works in his role. They threw in some of the interference and ref bumps that Gedo seems to love so much. Eventually, the whole ordeal led to Naito hitting Destino and regaining the titles in 26:20. This was good and much better than their last match but was still missing something to make it stand out. [***¼]