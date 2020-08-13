NJPW Summer Struggle Night 10 Quick Results 8.11.20

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) was back in action for its Summer Struggle tour yesterday in Osaka, Japan. The card was held at the Yawatahama Citizen Sports Center in Ehime, Yawatahama, Kitahama, Japan. The NJPW Summer Struggle show had an attendance of 630 people. Here are the results:

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Satoshi Kojima defeated Yota Tsuji & Gabriel Kidd at 10m47s via Lariat.

* YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Yuya Uemura, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata at 10m47s via Butterfly lock.

* Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado defeated BUSHI & Shingo Takagi at 11m17s via Gotch Style Piledriver.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Master Wato defeated Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI at 12m25s via High Fly Flow.

* Sho, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi at 10m48s via GTR.

* Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo & EVIL defeated Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito at 12m04s via Destino.