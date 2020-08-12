NJPW Summer Struggle Night Nine Quick Results 8.11.20

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) was back in action for its Summer Struggle tour yesterday in Osaka, Japan. The card was held at the Osaka Prefectural Gym at the Edion Arena Osaka. The event had a sellout crowd of 440 people in attendance. Here’s the results:

* Tomoaki Honma & Satoshi Kojima defeated Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura at 9m57s via Lariat.

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Sho defeated Yuji Nagata, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yota Tsuji at 10m18s via Boston Crab.

* SANADA & Shingo Takagi defeated DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki at 10m58s via Skull End.

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Deesperado, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi at 13m41s via Japanese leg roll clutch hold.

* YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi at 11m08s via Butterfly Lock.

* Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori & EVIL defeated BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito at 13m40s via EVIL.

You can also view some photos and clips from the event shared by NJPW on Twitter below: