wrestling / News
NJPW Summer Struggle Night Nine Quick Results 8.11.20
– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) was back in action for its Summer Struggle tour yesterday in Osaka, Japan. The card was held at the Osaka Prefectural Gym at the Edion Arena Osaka. The event had a sellout crowd of 440 people in attendance. Here’s the results:
* Tomoaki Honma & Satoshi Kojima defeated Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura at 9m57s via Lariat.
* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & Sho defeated Yuji Nagata, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yota Tsuji at 10m18s via Boston Crab.
* SANADA & Shingo Takagi defeated DOUKI & Minoru Suzuki at 10m58s via Skull End.
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Deesperado, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi defeated Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi at 13m41s via Japanese leg roll clutch hold.
* YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi at 11m08s via Butterfly Lock.
* Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori & EVIL defeated BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito at 13m40s via EVIL.
You can also view some photos and clips from the event shared by NJPW on Twitter below:
8.26後楽園ホールでの「KOPW2020」1回戦に向け、SHOからルールを提案！
「サブミッションマッチ、いかがでしょうか？」
これを聞いたSANADAはアッサリと受諾!?
「じゃあ、いいよ。ラブコール受けてやる」
8.11大阪大会の詳細は…https://t.co/hQw3jxR9rV#njsst #njpw pic.twitter.com/mGFNB8F2pX
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) August 12, 2020
棚橋「ちょっとね、燃えてきた。超人的復活を果たす。超強い棚橋、見たいでしょ？ 飯伏は現状で超強いから。あと、このタッグは俺次第。伸びしろどっちがあるっていったら飯伏の方があるけど、俺のこの伸びしろに期待して」
飯伏「頑張りましょう」
コメント全文はhttps://t.co/a4CB0SkrrI#njsst pic.twitter.com/NowA6s8EKg
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) August 12, 2020
石森「俺がヒロムのYouTubeを見てる？ いやいやいや甘いよ、ヒロム君。俺はお前の事を一昨年の『SUPER Jr』で負けた時からずうっとずっと調べてんだよ。“相手を知るシリーズ”は、俺がベルトを持ってる時しか見せないつもりだったんだけど、どうしよっかな？」
全文はhttps://t.co/a4CB0SkrrI#njsst pic.twitter.com/GCtN0IPwyE
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) August 11, 2020
Summer Struggle 2020 Night 9 in picture:
Get the full results from last night in Osaka and see our stunning photography!!https://t.co/6giTu0rB2v#njsst #njpw pic.twitter.com/VTp9heZP1O
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 12, 2020
SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020 Night 9 post-match videos on #njpwworld
Watch FREE▶️https://t.co/UmMopiDTxq
8/11(火) SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020 のバックステージコメントを #新日本プロレスワールド で無料公開中▶️https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njsst
.@ElDesperado5 & @kmaru0923 pic.twitter.com/5Jhsa5lVax
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 12, 2020
SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020 Night 9 post-match videos on #njpwworld
Watch FREE▶️https://t.co/UmMopiDTxq
8/11(火) SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020 のバックステージコメントを #新日本プロレスワールド で無料公開中▶️https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njsst
.#YujiroTakahashi pic.twitter.com/dfUonmSUTl
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 12, 2020
SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020 Night 9 post-match videos on #njpwworld
Watch FREE▶️https://t.co/UmMopiDTxq
8/11(火) SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020 のバックステージコメントを #新日本プロレスワールド で無料公開中▶️https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njsst
.@njpwShowT pic.twitter.com/L0bMfN8wS5
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 12, 2020
SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020 Night 9 post-match videos on #njpwworld
Watch FREE▶️https://t.co/UmMopiDTxq
8/11(火) SUMMER STRUGGLE 2020 のバックステージコメントを #新日本プロレスワールド で無料公開中▶️https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njsst
.@seiyasanada pic.twitter.com/1psGACmtPz
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 12, 2020
