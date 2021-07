NJPW Summer Struggle Results 7.13.21: LIJ Beats Suzuki-Gun in Headliner

– NJPW was back in action today for its latest Summer Struggle event. The card was held at the New Aomori Prefectural Sports Park Maeda Arena in Aomori, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 1,008 people. Below are some results, courtesy of New Japan’s official website:

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Yuya Uemura at 10:24.

* BULLET CLUB (Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) beat CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & YOH) & Yota Tsuji at 13:16.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi def. BULLET CLUB (El Phantasmo, Gedo, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) at 16:12.

* The United Empire (Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb) beat CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & SHO) at 13:07.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) beat Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado, Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 15:34.

You can also check out some photos from today’s event posted by NJPW on Twitter below: