NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8.16.20: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

NJPW had night 11 of their Summer Struggle tour in Shizuoka, Japan on Sunday morning, featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. The results were, per NJPW:

* Satoshi Kojima & Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Gabriel Kidd & Yuya Uemura (10:32)

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto defeated Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata (11:40)

* Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado defeated BUSHI & Shingo Takagi (10:42)

* Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (13:48)

* SHO, Toru Yano & Kazuchika Okada defeated Jado, Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi (11:24)

* Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito defeated Taiji Ishimori, Dick Togo & EVIL (14:01)