NJPW Announces Return of Super J Cup, Tournament Set for USA for First Time in History

– NJPW and Jushin Thunder Liger announced today (June 10) during a press conference that the Super J Cup is returning for the first time in three years. Also, the tournament is going to be held in the United States. This will mark the first time the tournament has been held in the United States for the first time in history.

The Super J Cup started in 1994 as a single elimination tournament, proposed by Liger, featuring junior heavyweight wrestlers from promotions from all over the world.

Liger stated on the announcement, “I am honored to be the producer of ‘Super J-Cup 2019.’ The excitement from Best of the Super Juniors hasn’t faded, and NJPW is planning another big tournament for the junior heavyweights. It’s been three years since the last tournament, a true all-star event filled with dream matches.”

He added, “We’ve had several events in the United States over the last few years, including Madison Square Garden. Now, the juniors are taking over in America, as Super J-Cup hits the west coast.”

This year’s tournament will be a 16-man tournament that will take place over the course of three days in Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles in August. You can check out the full list of dates and venues below:

* Round 1: August 22, 2019 (Th) at Temple Theater in Tacoma, WA

* Round 2: August 24, 2019 (Sat) at SFSU Student Life Events Center in San Francisco, CA

* Semi-Finals and Finals: August 25, 2019 (Sun): Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA

Entrants for the tournament will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, June 24 at 12:00 pm PST. You can also check out a video preview for the event below.