wrestling / News

NJPW Super J Cup To Air Live On FITE TV

November 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Super J-Cup 2020 Card & Brackets

FITE TV has announced that it will carry this year’s NJPW Super J Cup live on December 12 from Los Angeles’ Thunder Studios. It will feature the following wrestlers: ACH, Chris Bey, Clark Connors, Blake Christian, El Phantasmo, Lio Rush, Rey Horus and TJP.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Super J Cup, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading