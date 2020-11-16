wrestling / News
NJPW Super J Cup To Air Live On FITE TV
November 16, 2020 | Posted by
FITE TV has announced that it will carry this year’s NJPW Super J Cup live on December 12 from Los Angeles’ Thunder Studios. It will feature the following wrestlers: ACH, Chris Bey, Clark Connors, Blake Christian, El Phantasmo, Lio Rush, Rey Horus and TJP.
