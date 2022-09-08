wrestling / News

NJPW Super Jr Tag League and World Tag League Begin In November

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the World Tag League and the Super Jr Tag League will begin this November. Both NJPW tournaments begin on November 21 in Korakuen and end on December 14 in Sendai. The teams for the tournaments have not been revealed.

