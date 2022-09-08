wrestling / News
NJPW Super Jr Tag League and World Tag League Begin In November
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the World Tag League and the Super Jr Tag League will begin this November. Both NJPW tournaments begin on November 21 in Korakuen and end on December 14 in Sendai. The teams for the tournaments have not been revealed.
This year Super Jr. Tag League and World Tag League series will combine for a huge tour!
It all gets underway November 21 in Korakuen, and runs to December 14 in Sendai!
What teams might be involved? Stay tuned!#njwtl pic.twitter.com/2xgz3Dactg
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 8, 2022
