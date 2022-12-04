NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Results 12.4.22: Lio Rush & YOH In Action, More

The latest night of the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League took place on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the show below, per Fightful. It aired on NJPW World:

* Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube def. Kosei Fujita & Yuto Nakashima

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato def. Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

* Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito def. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado & Lance Archer

* Super Junior Tag League Match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (6-1, 12 pts) def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-6, 2 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League Match: Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-4, 6 pts) def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (3-4, 4 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League Match: BUSHI & Titan (5-2, 10 pts) def. SHO & Dick Togo (1-6, 2 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League Match: YOH & Lio Rush (5-2, 10 pts) def. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (5-2, 10 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (2-5, 4 pts) def. TJP & Francesco Akira (5-2, 10 pts)

Updated Standings

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (6-1, 12 pts)

TJP & Francesco Akira (5-2, 10 pts)

Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (5-2, 10 pts)

YOH & Lio Rush (5-2, 10 pts)

BUSHI & Titan (5-2, 10 pts)

Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-4, 6 pts)

Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-5, 4 pts)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (2-5, 4 pts)

KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-6, 2 pts)

SHO & Dick Togo (1-6, 2 pts)