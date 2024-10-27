NJPW Super Junior Tag League 2024 Night 3 Results 10.27.24: Rocky Romero & YOH vs. Catch 2/2, More

Night three of the NJPW Super Junior Tag League 2024 took place on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Tokyo show below, per POST Wrestling:

* Super Junior Tag League A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO (2) def. Capitán Suicida & Tiger Mask (0)

* Super Junior Tag League B Block: Ninja Mack & The D.K.C. (2) def. The VeloCities (0)

* Super Junior Tag League A Block: Dragon Dia & Ryusuke Taguchi (2) def. Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI (2)

* Super Junior Tag League B Block: Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA (2) def. Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori (2)

* Jado, Master Wato & Shota Umino def. TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI & SANADA

* Super Junior Tag League A Block: Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors (4) def. Kosei Fujita & Robbie Eagles (2)

* Super Junior Tag League B Block: Rocky Romero & YOH (4) def. Catch 2/2 (2)