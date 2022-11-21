wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 1 Results and Current Standings
NJPW ran night one of their Super Junior Tag League today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, with five tournament matches. Here are results, via F4WOnline:
* Kosei Fujita def. Yuto Nakashima
* Aussie Open, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare def. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube
* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado ended in a double countout.
* Super Junior Tag League: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* Super Junior Tag League: Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI
* Super Junior Tag League: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask def. SHO & Dick Togo
* Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. BUSHI & Titan
* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira def. YOH & Lio Rush
Standings:
Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-0, 2 pts)
Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-0, 2 pts)
Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-0, 2 pts)
Ace Austin & Chris Bey (1-0, 2 pts)
TJP & Francesco Akira (1-0, 2 pts)
KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (0-1, 0 pts)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-1, 0 pts)
SHO & Dick Togo (0-1, 0 pts)
BUSHI & Titan (0-1, 0 pts)
YOH & Lio Rush (0-1, 0 pts)
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details on Return of The Elite at AEW Full Gear, Usage of Kansas Song
- Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear
- William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
- Booker T Jumps In On The Road Dogg – Bret Hart Controversy