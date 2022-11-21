NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 1 Results and Current Standings

NJPW ran night one of their Super Junior Tag League today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, with five tournament matches. Here are results, via F4WOnline:

* Kosei Fujita def. Yuto Nakashima

* Aussie Open, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare def. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryohei Oiwa & Oskar Leube

* Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado ended in a double countout.

* Super Junior Tag League: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* Super Junior Tag League: Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI

* Super Junior Tag League: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask def. SHO & Dick Togo

* Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. BUSHI & Titan

* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira def. YOH & Lio Rush

Standings:

Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-0, 2 pts)

Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-0, 2 pts)

Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-0, 2 pts)

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (1-0, 2 pts)

TJP & Francesco Akira (1-0, 2 pts)

KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (0-1, 0 pts)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-1, 0 pts)

SHO & Dick Togo (0-1, 0 pts)

BUSHI & Titan (0-1, 0 pts)

YOH & Lio Rush (0-1, 0 pts)