wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 3 Results: Champs Lose In Main Event
NJPW ran night three of their Super Junior Tag League today at Kiryu Gas Sports Center in Gunma, with five tournament matches. Here are results, via F4WOnline:
* Togi Makabe, Ryohei Oiwa, & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, & Tomoaki Honma
* Chase Owens, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Jado
* Shingo Takagi, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi def. El Desperado, Taichi & Minoru Suzuki
* Super Junior Tag League: Lio Rush & YOH def. Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA
* Super Junior Tag League: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors
* Super Junior Tag League: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI
* Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. Dick Togo & SHO
* Super Junior Tag League: Titan & BUSHI def. TJP & Francesco Akira
Here are the updated standings:
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (3-0, 6 pts)
* TJP & Francesco Akira (2-1, 4 pts)
* Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (2-1, 4 pts)
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-2, 2 pts)
* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-1, 4 pts)
* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-2, 2 pts)
* YOH & Lio Rush (2-1, 4 pts)
* BUSHI & Titan (2-1, 4 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-3, 0 pts)
* SHO & Dick Togo (0-3, 0 pts)
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman On What WWE Needs To Consider When Bringing Celebrities In
- Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
- Earl Hebner Recalls a Scary Moment While Reffing Shawn Michaels vs. British Bulldog
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone