NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night 8 Results: Finals Set for Power Struggle

NJPW held night eight of the Super Junior Tag League today at Nagoya International Conference Center in Aichi, Japan. The finals are now set in the tournament as the Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) will take on Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francisco Akira). That happens at Power Struggle on November 4. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Masatora Yasuda & Shoma Kato def. Daiki Nagai & Katsuya Murashima

* Tiger Mask, Capitan Suicida, Tomoaki Honma def. War Dogs (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, Gedo)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Oleg Boltin, Ryusuke Taguchi, Dragon Dia def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, Ren Narita, Yujiro Takahashi, SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Just Five Guys (SANADA, DOUKI & Taichi) def. Jado, Shota Umino & Master Wato

* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr., Ryohei Oiwa, Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI)

* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X) – (3-2, 6 points) def. The Velocities (Paris De Silva & Jude London) – (2-3, 4 points)

* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) – (3-2, 6 points) def. DKC & Ninja Mack – (2-3, 4 points)

* NJPW Super Junior Tag League B Block: Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) – (3-2, 6 points) def. CHAOS (YOH & Rocky Romero) – (2-3, 4 points)