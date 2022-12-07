wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Super Junior Tag League today at Nagasaki Sasebo General Ground Gymnasium in Nagasaki, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Oskar Leube & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima
* Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) def. BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi) def. Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight
* Super Junior Tag League: YOH & Lio Rush def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors
* Super Junior Tag League: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. SHO & Dick Togo
* Super Junior Tag League: BUSHI & Titan def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
* Super Junior Tag League: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey
Here are the updated standings:
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (6-2, 12 pts)
* TJP & Francesco Akira (6-2, 12 pts)
* Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (6-2, 12 pts)
* YOH & Lio Rush (6-2, 12 pts)
* BUSHI & Titan (6-2, 12 pts)
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-5, 6 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (3-5, 6 pts)
* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-6, 4 pts)
* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-7, 2 pts)
* SHO & Dick Togo (1-7, 2 pts)
