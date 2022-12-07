NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Super Junior Tag League today at Nagasaki Sasebo General Ground Gymnasium in Nagasaki, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Oskar Leube & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

* Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki) def. BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi) def. Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* Super Junior Tag League: YOH & Lio Rush def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors

* Super Junior Tag League: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. SHO & Dick Togo

* Super Junior Tag League: BUSHI & Titan def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

* Super Junior Tag League: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

Here are the updated standings:

* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (6-2, 12 pts)

* TJP & Francesco Akira (6-2, 12 pts)

* Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (6-2, 12 pts)

* YOH & Lio Rush (6-2, 12 pts)

* BUSHI & Titan (6-2, 12 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-5, 6 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (3-5, 6 pts)

* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-6, 4 pts)

* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-7, 2 pts)

* SHO & Dick Togo (1-7, 2 pts)