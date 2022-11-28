wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Five Results and Updated Standings
NJPW ran night five of their Super Junior Tag League today at Nagano Sports Park General Gymnasium in Nagano, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima
* United Empire (Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) def. Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano
* Suzuki-Gun (Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer & El Desperado) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi)
* Super Junior Tag League: Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (2-3, 4 pts) def. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-4, 2 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira (4-1, 8 pts) def. SHO & Dick Togo (0-5, 0 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (4-1, 8 pts) def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-3, 4 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: BUSHI & Titan (4-1, 8 pts) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-5, 0 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: YOH & Lio Rush (4-1, 8 pts) def. Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-1, 8 pts)
Here are the updated standings:
Ace Austin & Chris Bey (4-1, 8 pts)
TJP & Francesco Akira (4-1, 8 pts)
YOH & Lio Rush (4-1, 8 pts)
BUSHI & Titan (4-1, 8 pts)
Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (4-1, 8 pts)
Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-3, 4 pts)
Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (2-3, 4 pts)
KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-4, 2 pts)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-5, 0 pts)
SHO & Dick Togo (0-5, 0 pts)
