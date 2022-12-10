wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Nine Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Super Junior Tag League today at Ehime Uwajima City General Gymnasium. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita def. Oskar Leube & Yuto Nakashima
* Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer) def. YOSHI-HASHI, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito) def. BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori & Gedo)
* Super Junior Tag League: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
* Super Junior Tag League: SHO & Dick Togo def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors
* Super Junior Tag League: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI def. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman
* Super Junior Tag League: YOH & Lio Rush def. BUSHI & Titan
* Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey def. TJP & Francesco Akira
And here are the updated standings:
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (7-2, 14 pts)
* YOH & Lio Rush (7-2, 14 pts)
* TJP & Francesco Akira (6-3, 12 pts)
* Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (6-3, 12 pts)
* BUSHI & Titan (6-3, 12 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (4-5, 8 pts)
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (3-6, 6 pts)
* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (2-7, 4 pts)
* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (2-7, 4 pts)
* SHO & Dick Togo (2-7, 4 pts)
