NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Two Results & Updated Standings
NJPW ran night two of their Super Junior Tag League today at Tokyo Arena Tachikawa, with five tournament matches. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Oscar Loiwe & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakajima
* Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale def. Jado, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
* El Desperado, Taichi, & El Desperado def. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & Tetsuya Naito
* Super Junior Tag League: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 pts) def. SHO & Dick Togo (0-2, 0 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: BUSHI & Titan (1-1, 2 pts) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-1, 2 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: YOH & Lio Rush (1-1, 2 pts) def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-1, 2 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (2-0, 4 pts) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)
* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira (2-0, 4 pts) def. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-1, 2 pts)
And here are the updated standings:
* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (2-0, 4 pts)
* TJP & Francesco Akira (2-0, 4 pts)
* Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-1, 2 pts)
* Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-1, 2 pts)
* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-1, 2 pts)
* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 pts)
* YOH & Lio Rush (1-1, 2 pts)
* BUSHI & Titan (1-1, 2 pts)
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)
* SHO & Dick Togo (0-2, 0 pts)
