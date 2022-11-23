NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Two Results & Updated Standings

NJPW ran night two of their Super Junior Tag League today at Tokyo Arena Tachikawa, with five tournament matches. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Oscar Loiwe & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakajima

* Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale def. Jado, Master Wato, Tomoaki Honma, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* El Desperado, Taichi, & El Desperado def. Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, & Tetsuya Naito

* Super Junior Tag League: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 pts) def. SHO & Dick Togo (0-2, 0 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: BUSHI & Titan (1-1, 2 pts) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-1, 2 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: YOH & Lio Rush (1-1, 2 pts) def. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-1, 2 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (2-0, 4 pts) def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)

* Super Junior Tag League: TJP & Francesco Akira (2-0, 4 pts) def. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-1, 2 pts)

And here are the updated standings:

* Ace Austin & Chris Bey (2-0, 4 pts)

* TJP & Francesco Akira (2-0, 4 pts)

* Alex Zayne & El Lindaman (1-1, 2 pts)

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors (1-1, 2 pts)

* Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (1-1, 2 pts)

* KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight (1-1, 2 pts)

* YOH & Lio Rush (1-1, 2 pts)

* BUSHI & Titan (1-1, 2 pts)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI (0-2, 0 pts)

* SHO & Dick Togo (0-2, 0 pts)