– NJPW kicked off the Super Junior Tag League earlier today in Saitama, Japan as part of the Road to Power Struggle tour. The event was held at the Kumagaya Citizen Gymnasium and streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* The United Empire (Callum Newman, HENARE, and The Great-O-Khan) beat Yuto Nakashima, Ren Narita & Shota Umino at 9:31.

* Just Five Guys (SANADA & Yuya Uemura) beat Boltin Oleg & Oskar Leube at 8:05.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi) beat BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) at 8:11.

* Super Junior Tag League: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (1-0, 2 pts) beat Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (0-1, 0 pts) at 11:50.

* Super Junior Tag League: Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (1-0, 2 pts) beat Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (0-1, 0 pts) at 10:15.

* Super Junior Tag League: Master Wato & El Desperado (1-0, 2 pts) beat The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (0-1, 0 pts) at 10:47.

* Super Junior Tag League: The Bullet Club War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (1-0, 2 pts) beat YOH & MUSASHI (0-1, 0 pts) at 12:21.

* Super Junior Tag League: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (1-0, 2 pts) beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (0-1, 0 pts) at 13:54.

