– The NJPW Super Junior Tag League continued earlier today at the Tsurugajo Gymnasium in Fukushima, Japan. The card streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuto Nakashima, Oskar Leube & Oleg Boltin at 7:47.

* Shota Umino & Ren Narita defeated Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman at 10:45.

* Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano beat EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo at 8:58.

* Super Junior Tag League: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (3-2, 6 pts) beat The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-3, 4 pts) at 12:39.

* Super Junior Tag League: Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-4, 2 pts) beat YOH & MUSASHI (2-3, 4 pts) at 11:13.

* Super Junior Tag League: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (2-3, 4 pts) beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (3-2, 6 pts) at 11:27.

* Super Junior Tag League: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (2-3, 4 pts) defeated Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (3-2, 6 pts) at 10:43.

* Super Junior Tag League: Master Wato & El Desperado (4-1, 8 pts) beat BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (3-2, 6 pts) at 17:51.