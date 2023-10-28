wrestling / News
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Results 10.28.23: Master Wato & El Desperado Victorious
– The NJPW Super Junior Tag League continued earlier today at the Tsurugajo Gymnasium in Fukushima, Japan. The card streamed live on NJPW World. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma defeated Yuto Nakashima, Oskar Leube & Oleg Boltin at 7:47.
* Shota Umino & Ren Narita defeated Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman at 10:45.
* Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano beat EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo at 8:58.
* Super Junior Tag League: Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) (3-2, 6 pts) beat The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi (2-3, 4 pts) at 12:39.
* Super Junior Tag League: Just Five Guys (DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku) (1-4, 2 pts) beat YOH & MUSASHI (2-3, 4 pts) at 11:13.
* Super Junior Tag League: Ichiban Sweet Boys (Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita) (2-3, 4 pts) beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SHO) (3-2, 6 pts) at 11:27.
* Super Junior Tag League: Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan & BUSHI) (2-3, 4 pts) defeated Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) (3-2, 6 pts) at 10:43.
* Super Junior Tag League: Master Wato & El Desperado (4-1, 8 pts) beat BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (3-2, 6 pts) at 17:51.
🏆SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023🕊会津若松大会‼️
HoTがCHAOSのお株を奪う"人間太鼓"を敢行🥁
🆚 CHAOS💥 × HOUSE OF TORTURE😈#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録・視聴はこちらから⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/cUnOxySbOR
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 28, 2023
.@MegaTJP & @francescoakira "Alley-Oop"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #njsjtl #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/M9tXKYfThY
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 28, 2023
🏆SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023🕊会津若松大会‼️
HoT陣営が今宵も悪行三昧…
TMDKはこのまま敗れてしまうのか…
🆚 @RobbieEagles_ & @njpw_Fujita × @kmaru0923 & @njpwShowT#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録・視聴はこちらから⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/TPDUpNVMHh
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 28, 2023
.@BUSHI_njpw "Back Cracker"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XamUA#NJPW #njsjtl #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/9sFJxpNZca
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 28, 2023
🏆SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2023🕊(10/28)を公開‼️
王者組のダーティーファイトにデスペラード孤軍奮闘‼️ワト、救出に間に合うのか…
🆚@ElDesperado5 & @Master_Wato × @ClarkConnors & ドリラ・モロニー#njpwworld で配信中📡
登録・視聴はこちらから⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njsjtl pic.twitter.com/JBSTgUSKij
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) October 28, 2023