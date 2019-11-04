NJPW Super7 Action Figures Available to Pre-Order (Pics, Video)

Earlier this year, Super7 announced that the company would be making a new line of action figures based on New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). Super7 announced today the debut of the upcoming NJPW Ultimates action figures. The first series consists of four 7-inch super-articulated deluxe action figures.

You can check out the official images for series 1 below. Series 1 features Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Will Ospreay. Each figures is super-articulated and comes with interchangeable parts and accessories. Also, each figure will be packaged in a deluxe slip-case window box with all of its accessories. Here are official details on series one:

Kazuchika Okada Kazuchika Okada has more than enough money to last him a lifetime, but money can’t buy respect – and it certainly can’t buy the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. He had to earn that on his own. 5 title reigns later, he’s done just that. Since assuming leadership of CHAOS, The Rainmaker has taken the group to new heights and continues to make it rain money and championship gold. Okada includes: * Alternate Heads

* Necklace

* Stack of Cash

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Belt

* Cloth Entrance Robe Tomohiro Ishii Few wrestlers come as tough as Tomohiro Ishii. His intensity in the ring has led him to five NEVER Openweight Championship reigns. A no-nonsense wrestler, the Stone Pitbull has claimed many a victory thanks to his devastating vertical drop brainbuster. As a member of CHAOS, Ishii’s stock in NJPW continues to rise. Ishii comes with: * Alternate Heads

* Folding Chair

* NEVER Openweight Championship Belt

* Cloth T-Shirt Hiroshi Tanahashi Many have claimed to be the best wrestler in the world, but no-one can lay claim to being the Ace Of The Universe – unless you’re Hiroshi Tanahashi! A record 8 x IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Tanahashi has proven himself as a big match star time and time again. No matter how intense a fight, the Ace always manages to get in a scintillating air guitar performance with every victory! Go Ace! Tanahashi includes: * Alternate Heads

* Guitar

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship Belt

* Cloth Long Jacket Will Ospreay Look to the skies – that’s where you’ll find Will Ospreay! A 3 x IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion and the youngest wrestler to win the Best of the Super Jr, now a 2 x holder of that accolade, the Aerial Assassin’s career has certainly been elevated. One of the most innovative wrestlers in the world today, moves like the Hidden Blade and the devastating OsCutter have made him an invaluable member of CHAOS. Ospreay includes: * Alternate Head

* Sword

* Best of the Super Jr. Trophy

* IWGP JR Heavyweight Championship Belt

* Cloth Sleeveless Hooded Sweatshirt

The figures are available to pre-order at Super7’s online store. Pre-orders will close Saturday, November 30, 2019. Super7 is expecting to ship the figures in Summer 2020. They cost $45.00 each, plus shipping and handling fees. They can be pre-ordered as a set or individually.