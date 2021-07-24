NJPW Tag Team Turbulence Night Two Results: Strong Openweight Title Match, More

NJPW held the second night of its Tag Team Turbulence episodes of NJPW Strong on Friday with Tom Lawlor defending his title and more. You can see the results from the show below per NJPW:

* Tag Team Turbulence Semi-Final Match: Violence Unlimited defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs via Lariat (10:13)

* Tag Team Turbulence Semi-Final Match: The Good Brothers defeated Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita via Magic Killer (10:40)

* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Satoshi Kojima to retain via Rear Naked Choke (16:40)