wrestling / News
NJPW Tag Team Turbulence Night Two Results: Strong Openweight Title Match, More
NJPW held the second night of its Tag Team Turbulence episodes of NJPW Strong on Friday with Tom Lawlor defending his title and more. You can see the results from the show below per NJPW:
* Tag Team Turbulence Semi-Final Match: Violence Unlimited defeated Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs via Lariat (10:13)
Impressive strength by @RoyceIsaacs!
Watch #njpwstrong NOW on @njpwworld & @FiteTV!#njT3 pic.twitter.com/2caIbH53Cr
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) July 24, 2021
* Tag Team Turbulence Semi-Final Match: The Good Brothers defeated Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita via Magic Killer (10:40)
It's hard to match the power of @The_BigLG!
Watch #njpwstrong NOW on @njpwworld & @FiteTV!#njT3 pic.twitter.com/obkyXBpLYz
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) July 24, 2021
* Strong Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Satoshi Kojima to retain via Rear Naked Choke (16:40)
Machine gun chops by Lawlor?!
Watch the STRONG Openweight Championship now on @njpwworld & @FiteTV!#njpwstrong #njT3 pic.twitter.com/ZBPH56X9iJ
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) July 24, 2021
DDT on the apron! Will we have a new champion?!
Tune in to #njpwSTRONG now on @njpwworld & @FiteTV!#njT3 pic.twitter.com/FSKXmD8IcJ
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) July 24, 2021