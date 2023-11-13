New NJPW Talent To Debut At World Tag League This Month

A new announcement was posted recently by NJPW to reveal that two new talent will be debuting as part of the World Tag League this month. The full announcement states:

On November 20, Oskar Leube will go up against Shoma Kato. 173cm, 82 kg Kato played baseball through high school in his native Osaka. Transitioning into MMA and grappling practice in his senior year with a view to getting into professional wrestling, the 20 year old won the hearts and minds of viewers of The Spirit, a reality TV show produced by Kazuchika Okada that followed Dojo hopefuls. Now, discerning eyes will be on him looking to make an impact on NJPW fans moving forward.

The next night, Yuto Nakashima will face Katsuya Murashima. 23 year old Murashima has a nine year background in amateur wrestling, where after his upbringing in Ibaraki, a college career saw him a regional champion in eastern Japan at 86 and 92 kg, and where he came second at the national level. Could he gain worldwide success in NJPW? His journey starts Tuesday November 21.