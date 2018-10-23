wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW & Tama Tonga Comment on Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Diagnosis, a look at Current WWE Titles With The Traditional Black Strap
– On last night’s WWE Raw, Roman Reigns announced he was taking time off to battle leukemia. NJPW & Tama Tonga have commented…
A champion transcends any company. @WWERomanReigns, on behalf of NJPW we all wish you a speedy recovery.
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 23, 2018
All gimmicks aside, my prayers and thoughts are with you @WWERomanReigns . Much Ofas always Uce
— 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) October 23, 2018
– On last night’s WWE Raw, Titus O’Neil hosted the Susan G. Komen segment on Raw and posted the following on Twitter…
https://twitter.com/TitusONeilWWE/status/1054593988899078144/photo/1
– Shane Helms shared fan’s Tweet of a photograph of four current WWE titles with the classic black strap…
I have to agree https://t.co/xAYjKrTwT5
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) October 23, 2018