NJPW Teaming With DAISO For Fighting Spirit Unleashed

– NJPW has announced a promotional partnership for Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The company announced on Thursday that they are teaming with the 100-yen shop (aka dollar store) franchise DAISO for the shows. You can see the announcement below.

As part of the partnership, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tiger Hattori will appearing at DAISO’s store in Scarsdale, New York on September 26 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM for a discussion and photo session. Tickets are needed for the photo session, available to those who spend $40 or more, while the talk sessions will be free. This is in advance of Fighting Spirit Unleashed which starts on September 27 in Lowell, Massachusetts.