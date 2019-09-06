wrestling / News
NJPW Teaming With DAISO For Fighting Spirit Unleashed
– NJPW has announced a promotional partnership for Fighting Spirit Unleashed. The company announced on Thursday that they are teaming with the 100-yen shop (aka dollar store) franchise DAISO for the shows. You can see the announcement below.
As part of the partnership, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tiger Hattori will appearing at DAISO’s store in Scarsdale, New York on September 26 from 3:00 to 4:00 PM for a discussion and photo session. Tickets are needed for the photo session, available to those who spend $40 or more, while the talk sessions will be free. This is in advance of Fighting Spirit Unleashed which starts on September 27 in Lowell, Massachusetts.
NJPW and DAISO are teaming up to bring the East Coast Fighting Spirit Unleashed!
On September 26, fans can meet Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tiger Hattori at a special DAISO store talk event in New York! https://t.co/jvVbHAVKaf#njpw #NJPWFS pic.twitter.com/OVLxLyTOqd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 6, 2019
