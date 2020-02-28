wrestling / News
NJPW Teams Up With Under Armour Japan For New Shirt
February 27, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW is partnering with Under Armour Japan to release a new shirt. Hiroshi Tanahashi posted to Instagram to reveal that the company has released a heat gear shirt that is releasing tomorrow.
You can see pics of Tanahashi in the shirt in his post below:
More Trending Stories
- Details On When WWE Creative Learned of Samoa Joe’s Suspension
- Ryback Says He Made $1,500 For WrestleMania 30, Talks Value Of Most WrestleMania Payouts
- Aleister Black On How He Came Up With His Ring Entrance, The Part That Was Originally Meant For Undertaker
- Booker T On Why Prison Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Him, Knowing He Was On the Wrong Path