NJPW Teams Up With Under Armour Japan For New Shirt

February 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King NJPW’s NJPW Logo New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW is partnering with Under Armour Japan to release a new shirt. Hiroshi Tanahashi posted to Instagram to reveal that the company has released a heat gear shirt that is releasing tomorrow.

You can see pics of Tanahashi in the shirt in his post below:

