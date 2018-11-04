NJPW News: Testuya Naito Says Match With Jericho is ‘As Good as Done,’ Hirooki Goto Wants Match With Ibushi

– New Japan released a couple post-event videos following NJPW Power Struggle, including Tetsuya Naito discussing his prospective match with Chris Jericho. Below, Naito says he will be the next challenger for Jericho’s IWGP Intercontinental Championship, despite Jericho’s claim that there will be no rematch between them. Naito said the match is “as good as done”:

– In the below video, Hirooky Goto spoke about his next challenger for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Goto said he wants to face Kota Ibushi in order to get some new energy infused in the title scene. He also said he wants to face Will Ospreay once Ospreay is able to compete: