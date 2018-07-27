NJPW, The King of Thoughts – Who Do You Love?

It’s 2018, who doesn’t love New Japan Pro-Wrestling? At least if you’re a 411mania reader, you gotta be down. I love NJPW. I love long matches, I love forearm smashes, I love consistency, I love risk-takery, I love me some Tanahashi, and hell, I even love some pole-wielding, Aladdin-pants wearing, going-nowhere YOSHI-HASHI. But if we love it all, what’s really the point? Pro-wrestling is not a movie or a novel where you should just appreciate the artistic presentation of all characters. This is a “sport”, especially the self-proclaimed “King of Sports”. We are supposed to love AND hate. But I ask you today, is this even possible?

The IWGP (Intentional Writing Good Point) – Intercontinental Championship Level

Can We Really “Cheer” for Any Wrestler in New Japan?

Few issues bust the brains of enlightened wrestling fans in the post-“Reality Era” than “who am I supposed to cheer for?” This existential crisis could be traced to the death of kayfabe, the rise of the internet, or the influence of the Japanese style on the artistic sensibilities of wrestlers, critics and fans. Are we allowed to have favourites anymore when our appreciation of pro-wrestling extends beyond the surface narrative and into this vaguely defined sensibility we all share about performance technique called “workrate”?

When you are caught up in cheering for everyone to do well, for the wrestling moves to be immaculate, for the wrestlers to work safely, for the wins and losses to balance out a perceived meta-narrative you believe is “best for business”, then you’re not watching sports; you’re watching entertainment. We, the collective Western fandom, have been swayed away from cheering our favourite wrestlers in favour of wanting a business to succeed, and in my opinion that means we’re doing it wrong. I’m not going to say that New Japan and their domestic fans are necessarily doing it “right”, but it does promote a sporting atmosphere where you could simply cheer for a wrestler you are into because you think they’re cool and you hope they will win.

What I like about New Japan is how it attempts to make every wrestler likeable, and in that way it’s closer to the Olympics than WWE’s brand of sports entertainment. Fans can get behind a flag or an individual competitor, and root for them in sporting contests for genuinely important prizes. Even the “villains” are inevitably expected to compete in long, complex, main events, thus almost eliminating their un-likability by having to be good at what they do.

However, the Japanese mentality, at least from an outsider’s surface perspective, is to play along with this game and not genuinely take it seriously. Where the Western fans seems to want to dictate what’s happening in the ring almost immediately like hecklers at a stand-up comedy show, the Japanese fans seem to want to react properly to what they’re being shown, like extras in the background of a movie scene. Neither one of these is the raw fan reaction you would see in the 70s and 80s in both American and Japanese wrestlers, and I miss that.

I’d feel like a fool cheering for my favourite WWE wrestlers to win today, like I did when I was just like those kids in the above commercial. I want to pretend though, like I did then, and NJPW is more open to this level of intentional ignorance by presenting matches like sporting events between two competitors of advanced skill sets with differing strategy. I mean, knowing it’s scripted doesn’t mean I know the result any more than I know who’s gonna win the Super Bowl or the World Cup.

When I watch the NBA, for example, my favourite team is the Chicago Bulls and I cheer for them to win in any situation no matter how irrational, but I certainly don’t want them to lose a game or championship because I somehow think that means the NBA as a corporate entity will be better off. If the Bulls winning the championship next year meant the NBA would go out of business, I guarantee you I’d still be cheering for the Bulls all the way.

So, I don’t know, maybe it’s not possible in 2018 to just want a wrestler to win because they’re your favourite. But let’s pretend.

Who do I actually REALLY want to win the G1? Like, not just because I think they deserve it, or that it’s the right “booking” decision, but who I like the best and want to be most successful because of it? Well, my first instinct is Hiroshi Tanahashi. I’ve been a super fan of his for over a decade, and his big matches against Okada always meant got me in the heart because I hoped Tanahashi would win every single time. Tanahashi was cool, creative and fun, but since New Japan was so much less important when Tanahashi was Okada’s age, I still want him to prove over and over that he really is a once-in-a-lifetime star by holding off the young phenom. And so, if he can rise to the top of the G1 again this year, after everyone is counting him out, I would absolutely love it!

Now I’m asking: who do YOU love, NJPW fans? Who do you want to cheer for in an irrational, passion-filled, sporting sense during this G1 season?

The “Let’s All Laugh at WWE” Moment of the Week

Whenever the WWE announces a piddly 30-minute “Ironman” Match, that alone should be enough to make a NJPW fan laugh, especially if, like me, you enjoy the routinely long matches put on by the wres-pians in NJPW. How funny is it thought that the WWE basically introduced the 60-minute Ironman match into the mainstream during an era when TV and PPV time was scarce (and expensive), but now that they’ve got more hours to fill than they know what to do with yet they could only squeeze in another mini 30-minute “tin-man” version at the Extreme Rules PPV last week… and a bad one at that.

Another thing funny for us NJPW fans, is that this “main event” actually should have ended after a mere 5 minutes if it was just a straight singles match, since Seth Rollins got his first fall on Dolph Ziggler that quickly. Think then how Juice Robinson just spent the first week of the G1 tournament and competed in three pretty awesome 15-20 minute singles matches, yet while in WWE’s “training promotion” as CJ Parker he was never deemed good enough for even a 5 minute match. Ha ha, WWE you dumb!

Stories From My NJPW Live Experiences

The first time I saw New Japan at Korakuen Hall, I squeezed through the initial merchandising table line in the front lobby to get the red-on-white lion King of Sports symbol shirt. After paying for it, the area was still so tight that I had to continue to shuffle down to the end of the table with the flow of the crowd in the very orderly, polite and quiet manner you expect in Japan. As I got to the end, there was a guy standing there selling some kind of concoction, so, of course, I tried to avoid eye contact. Unlike most random encounters I had with Japanese people this guy spoke to me first in English, so I looked up and realized it was Referee Unno, commonly referred to as “Red Shoes”. He said, “Good for hangover,” and shoved some kind of cardboard promo into my hands. I responded meekly, “Oh, I don’t drink,” and he gave me the most dismissive of sideways glances, like he’d caught me trying to kick a groin while his back was turned. That look made a straight edge dude like myself momentarily feel ashamed that I don’t drink. What a total pro!

Gedo, Jado, Yano, Yuji

1) Juice Robinson’s hand injury is putting him over the top as a performer. It’s amazing how much a constraint can help a wrestler highlight their creative strengths. Forcing Juice and his opponents to adapt to the hand is definitely creating some magic.

2) Balloons Okada was a cute way to make him look like he was in a funk, although it all does feel a bit like one of those John Cena retirements where he’s back in two weeks challenging for the World Title. I fully expect Okada to win the G1.

3) Anyone else missing the old guard veterans this year? It always felt good to have Kojima, Tenzan or Nagata in there, however, this year it seems like there’s a bit too many of the same kind of guys doing the same kind of things. Am I crazy?

4) Of the competitors in this year’s G1, how do you think they’ll be historically ranked when their careers are over in like 50 years or whatever? Me, I figure the Top 4 will look like this: Okada, Tanahashi, Sabre Jr., and Hangman Page. Who agrees?

