NJPW Threatens Bullet Club With Suspensions & Fines If They Intervene in Tomorrow’s Matches

– NJPW announced the following today revealing that they will suspend and fine Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale if they get involved in any G1 matches tomorrow. The Firing Squad members have caused multiple disqualifications in the tournament matches. Tomorrow is the final night of B Block action ahead of Sunday’s finals…

Regarding BULLET CLUB OG match intervention BULLET CLUB OG; Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale have made the unfortunate decision to intervene in matches which have resulted in multiple disqualifications in this G1 CLIMAX 28. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made a decision to impose a three month suspension and a fine to each member(s) of BULLET CLUB OG if they intervene in any G1 CLIMAX 28 tournament B-block match tomorrow.

