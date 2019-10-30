wrestling / News
NJPW to Allow Video Recording, Social Media Posts at Showdown in L.A.
– NJPW will allow video recording and social media posting at their Showdown in L.A. show next month. The company announced on Tuesday that the event is “Social Media Showdown in L.A.” and will celebrate the first review of NJPW America, as you can see in the tweet below.
The following guidelines are set for those who wish to film at the event and upload to social media:
* Feel free to film and share the action from all the matches. We ask that fans refrain from filming entrances and the event open.
* When you share video, keep clips to no longer than 30 seconds, and use hashtags #NJoA and #njshowdown to make sure your message gets spread far and wide!
* Shooting video for commercial use is prohibited.
ICYMI: 1st-time ever Social Media Showdown in LA November 11!
Cover Showdown live! In an NJPW first, video sharing is 🙆OK!🙆
Make sure the world gets the feel of NJPW live, from EVERY angle!
Share 30 sec. clips with #njshowdown!
Details: https://t.co/FrKCFFmDVo#NJoA pic.twitter.com/FVOFwFD1TS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 29, 2019
